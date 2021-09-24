Advertisement

Obituary: Gray, Ernest

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Ernest Eugene Gray, 70, of Little Hocking, OH received his wings on Thursday, September 23, 2021.

He was born December 11, 1950, in Beckley, WV, a son of the late Eddie and Willie Mae Gray. Ernest was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School, Beckley, and was a US Navy Veteran. He was retired from Shell Chemical and Kraton Polymers and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and the outdoors.

Ernest is survived by his wife of 48 years, Antoinette J. Gray of Little Hocking; three daughters, Vanessa Gray of Little Hocking, Monique Davis of Columbus, OH, and Journie Gray of Little Hocking; one brother, Eddie Gray (Anna); three sisters, Anna Leftridge, Juanette “Nina” Wright and Virginia Perine (Roger); grandchildren, Jasmine Carey, Maurice Gray, Derrick Carey Jr, Dontai Carey, Mya Gray, DaShawyna “Shauna” Gray, and Amante Gray; great-grandchildren, Devante Jackson, Athena Kelly, Milo Gray and Elijah Gray and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Raymond Gray and LaMarr Gray; sisters, Lois Wheeler, Betty Simmons, and Pam Garrett; a brother, James Gray, and a great-grandchild, Reese Gray.

Graveside services will be held at 1:30 pm Monday, September 27, 2021, at the Rockland Cemetery, Belpre. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm Monday, September 27 at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Belpre.

