Parkersburg Catholic HS has assembly with Marine Corps Veterans Association

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Catholic High School held a special assembly for their students to honor veterans in the area.

The assembly was discussing the Gold Star Mothers and Family National Holiday coming this Sunday.

A day that honors and remembers sons and daughters who have been lost while serving in the military.

Bernie Lyons, of the Mid-Ohio Valley Platoon of the Marine Corps Veterans Association spoke to students at the high school about this day and it’s importance.

“I believe that the kids at this school or any school should learn about what happened. If we don’t we’re condemned to repeat the past. And that’s not my saying that’s somebody else’s and it’s true. We’ve got to remember history and we’ve got to move forward neve backward,” says Lyons.

The Marine Corps Veterans Association encouraged all the students to remember those that have lost their lives this Sunday.

