Parkersburg Catholic student wins $5,000 in state essay contest

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A first grade student at Parkersburg Catholic is the latest grand prize winner in West Virginia’s annual SMART529 “When I Grow Up” essay contest.

According to a news release, Aurora Kiddle won $5,000 which was put into a SMART529 college savings account.

Kiddle wrote about her goal of becoming a surgeon for the contest. She said she wants to be a surgeon because surgery saved her dad’s life.

More than 2,300 other students competed.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.