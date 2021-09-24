Peddler’s Junction closing its doors September 30

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The news that antique mall store Peddler’s Junction is closing near the end of next week, according to its management, is hitting Belpre residents hard.

“It’s kind of hurting the community, their comments are, ‘it’s hard to see another small business close, and not know what’s coming in’,” says Abby Tanner, Chief Operating Officer. “I think the community is hurting as much as we are.”

The reason, apparently is the largest renovation project the Belpre shopping plaza has had in its history. The store’s owners say they were notified this week that they had to be out of the store by the end of October.

Its last day open to shoppers is next Thursday, September 30.

“We have quite a few vendors who have good sales going on right now for the next week,” according to Vicky Tanner, Chief Executive Officer. “So if they like shopping in our store, they should come in this week.”

Plaza developer Mark Monday tells us the store was on a month-to-month lease. He says it needs a roof replacement and major electrical repairs, none of which could be accomplished with Peddler’s Junction remaining in the building.

The owners, who have another store of its kind in Lancaster, say it’s been a destination.

“It’s just interesting to walk around, just a nice way to waste an afternoon,” says Abby Tanner. “Without that being here, there’s not a lot of shopping in Belpre. So this is kind of a nice stop-off.”

Mondo says he’s in talks with prospective future tenants.

