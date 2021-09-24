This Is Home: WMOA celebrates 75th anniversary

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -The people of the Mid Ohio Valley are lucky to receive news from several other news outlets in addition to our daily broadcasts. One of those outlets is WMOA, a local radio station that’s celebrating its 75th anniversary this month.

On top of Harmar Hill in sits WMOA studios. But, as President Johnny Wharff explains, the radio station wasn’t always nestled in this quiet part of Marietta.

“The radio station, as it relates to 75 years, started in a garage in Williamstown West Virginia, September 15th 1946….moved over to the Lafayette Hotel basement where it reported a couple of floods before it decided it that wasn’t the best place to be. Then, we’ve been here on Harmar Hill for probably 60 if not more of those 75 years,” Wharff said.

Wharff has been working at the station for 35 of those 75 years and his father, known by many as Big John Wharff, worked at the station before him. Big John bought WMOA in 1985- and a lot has changed since then.

“Sometimes it’s hard for people to grasp where the radio station started back in 1946 as an AM radio station that has evolved into now an FM signal and then another station and then two more signals,” Wharff said.

On one of those signals quite frequently is Johnny’s nephew, News Director and Morning Show Host Brett Wharff.

“75 years in the radio business, me being a part of it for a handful of those years is an honor. I’m glad to work here, I’m happy to work here and I hope to well into the future and to you know bring my extended family into it as well,” Wharff said.

By continuing to engage with the community and covering local news and sports, the Wharffs and the rest of the WMOA family will be in our local airways for perhaps another 75 years. Something that Big John Wharff would be very proud of.

