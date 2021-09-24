Advertisement

Trick-or-treat times and locations

(WDTV)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WTAP has begun compiling a list of trick-or-treat times and locations. Listed below are the times and dates we’ve confirmed with area officials.

- Belpre: Saturday, October 30 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

- Marietta: Saturday, October 30 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

- Parkersburg: Saturday, October 30 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

- Vienna: Saturday, October 30 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fifteen arrested in Wood County drug bust
Memorial Health Doctor on COVID cases: “We’re in a crisis”
UPDATE: Multiple people charged with conspiracy following drug take down
Helga Olafardottir
Woman connected to 2019 armed robbery in Parkersburg now in jail
Wood Co. resident wins boat through “Do it for Babydog” sweepstakes
Wood Co. resident wins boat through “Do it for Babydog” sweepstakes

Latest News

Zach Miles and Hannah Stutler
What's Trending, 9/24/21
The Wichita Co. Grand Jury has indicted a man charged with Murder and Aggravated Assault in...
Man indicted for having sexual contact with children
The Ripley Volunteer Fire Department says the call came in around 1:30 a.m. about a bus on fire...
Fire burns through school buses at bus garage
Aurora Kibble
Parkersburg Catholic student wins $5,000 in state essay contest