PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WTAP has begun compiling a list of trick-or-treat times and locations. Listed below are the times and dates we’ve confirmed with area officials.

- Belpre: Saturday, October 30 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

- Marietta: Saturday, October 30 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

- Parkersburg: Saturday, October 30 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

- Vienna: Saturday, October 30 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

