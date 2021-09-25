2021 Football Frenzy Week 6 Recap

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The football season in the Mid-Ohio Valley is already half over. Here are how the local teams fared on Friday night.

The Parkersburg South Patriots bounced back after their heartbreaking loss in the Crosstown Showdown last week to Parkersburg High, as they took down the Monarchs of John Marshall 28-25. Cyrus Traugh was a star once again as he had 6 catches for 119 yards, and had two total touchdowns on the night.

On the other side of the rivalry, the Big Reds went to Cabell Midland and lost 45-6.

The Route 50 rivalry was renewed, as the Ritchie County Rebels took on the Doddridge County Bulldogs. Doddridge would get the victory in double overtime 29-26, and the hero was the place kicker John DeVinney, as he hit a 20 yard field goal to keep the Bulldogs undefeated.

The Wirt County Tigers faced Tyler for homecoming, but were shut out 38-0.

In the Buckeye State, the Belpre Golden Eagles returned home to face off against South Gallia, and the Eagles shut them out 31-0.

Marietta was initially playing Weir, but re-scheduled to face Shenandoah, but the Tigers were beaten 22-12.

Waterford traveled to Reedsville to take on Eastern, and got the big win 32-6 over the Eagles.

The Nelsonville-York Buckeyes took down the Meigs Marauders 13-6.

