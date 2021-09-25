Advertisement

Belpre City Schools celebrating 150 years with original production

The drama department will use alumni's stories from their time in the school district as inspiration behind the script.
The drama department will use alumni's stories from their time in the school district as inspiration behind the script.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Belpre City Schools is turning 150 this year and the high school’s drama department is putting on an original production for the occasion. For this show, however, they need your help.

The show will be called ‘Through These Doors.’ What makes this show special will be the community’s involvement. The drama department wants to hear your stories about your time in Belpre schools. These stories will then inspire the writing of the show.

Drama teacher Robin White says he wants this show to be reflective of its student body, its history, and the district as a whole.

“We don’t want it to be that we’re tied into these hallowed halls. It’s not the physical location that makes a district, it’s the people. You know, it’s all those...all those special stories and experiences that people have had that...that’s what makes a school.”

This production is going to take a village. The high school art club will be helping out with the set and a teacher with a dance background will be helping with choreography.

If you are open to being interviewed by the school or just want to share your story via email, you can reach out to the drama department at belpredrama150@belpre.k12.oh.us. The deadline for sharing your story is December 31st. White says the goal is for the show to run in April.

