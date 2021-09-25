Zak Huffman, TLC owner, titled MOV Entrepreneur of the Year

VINCENT, Ohio. (WTAP) - Zak Huffman has been honored as the Mid-Ohio Valley Entrepreneur of the Year.

WTAP spoke to the man behind The Cocktail Bar, a gym, a music studio, and multiple other local businesses.

After starting over five businesses in the area, life is coming full circle for Zak Huffman.

He said, “I’ve always been involved with horses, even if I haven’t been exactly as I am now but it’s really full circle. I really like coming back to where it all started.”

His equestrian center is, as you might have gathered, just the tip of the iceberg. Huffman got his start in the entrepreneurial world at age 18 when he created a photography studio. However, White Oak Property Research was the first time he made it big.

Huffman said, “I was hoping to have five or six people work for me within a couple of years and I think within two years we had four different offices and over 100 employees and that was when I was like 21 years old…,”

Huffman’s entrepreneurial spirit is in his blood.

He said, “I think I got it from my parents. They’ve always been self-employed and they’ve always been really motivated and they’ve always been hustling ever since I was little and I would just watch that and that’s kind of what I knew.”

And just like his equestrian center, Nancy Huffman Stables, which is named after his grandmother who got him into horses when he was younger, his motivation has family roots.

Huffman said, “Ultimately, at the end of the day, everything I’m doing is for my daughter. You know...that’s what I’m going to be leaving her is all these businesses. She’ll either love me or hate me for it. We’ll see.”

And if you think Huffman’s going to take it easy after starting so many businesses, well...

“I always like to be two steps ahead,” he said. “You know a lot of people are like ‘The Cocktail Bar is doing great. You’re busier than you’ve ever been so you’re done with this business right?’ But no I’m just starting.”

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.