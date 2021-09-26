Gold Star Mother’s Day ceremonies held in Vienna, Belpre

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In Marietta, a small group turned out Sunday morning, to honor the fallen-and their families.

“We always try to do a function so that Gold Star families know that people don’t forget,” Bernie Lyons, Adjutant, Marine Corps Veterans Association, said of the early morning observance at Marietta’s Gold Star Memorial Park.

While the Gold Star Family phrase dates back more than a century, it’s West Virginia native and Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams who has supported the memorials that have been established locally in recent years.

A second ceremony was held Sunday afternoon at the monument at Spencer’s Landing in Vienna.

“Thank you for giving your son or daughter to do what they’ve done,” said Mike McClain, Marine Veteran and an organizer of the event. “We hate, truly hate, that you’re not here to enjoy it with us.”

The ceremonies this year, in particular, honored the 13 service members who recently lost their lives in Afghanistan. But those organizing the ceremonies were quick to note they were not alone.

“They sacrifice everything so that we can have everything,” says Jared Smith, President, Washington County Veterans Service Commission. “Our Gold Star service members and familes, we literally owe everything to them.”

Added Jerry Smith, Army, Vietnam Veteran: “They are truly heroes. And we just need to honor them as best we can.”

Gold Star Mother’s Day was designated by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1936.

