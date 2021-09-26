Advertisement

Habitat for Humanity dedicates 110th home

Habitat for Humanity
Habitat for Humanity(WTOK)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The 110th home built by Habitat for Humanity in Wood and Washington counties was dedicated Sunday afternoon.

Tiffany Putman and her family now own the home located in Belpre that Habitat spent all of this year building.

Belpre city officials and family members attended the dedication.

Tiffany and her family are moving to Belpre from Vienna, and couldn’t be happier to move in at their new address.

”We started the house back in January, so it’s with Tiffany and her family,” says Executive Director Alvin Phillips. “She has three kids, so we’re excited for them to move in within the next few weeks.”

“It’s slightly smaller, but that’s OK, because we need to get rid of a few things,” Tiffany told us. “It’s cozy, it’s very pretty, and we put a lot of work into it, so that means a lot as well.”>

Habitat’s next home is now under construction, and it’s expected to open before the end of this year.

While, like just about every organization, its fund-raising efforts have been affected by the pandemic, Habitat for Humanity continues to build and open new homes for eligible families.

