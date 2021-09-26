Large turnout for second day of 150th Barlow Fair

BARLOW, Ohio (WTAP) - Many in the Mid-Ohio Valley came in droves for the Barlow Fair’s second day.

Officials with the Barlow Fair board say that the event is seeing great turnouts for both the first and second days.

Those attending today are getting a chance to see the junior fair live stock show, the tractor pull, and at 9:30 p.m. patrons got a chance to see fireworks go off for the first time in fair history.

Fair board members say that this is to celebrate the fair being around for 150 years.

Board members say that they are excited to have this opportunity to celebrate this occasion with the community, and have done everything they can to make it memorable.

“So, here at Barlow we are truly a one family. And that is what we do here for the last 150 years is putting on a one family event. And so, we have over a hundred vendors that are from the community coming together. So, we hope that everyone can come and check those out and support them. We have put a ton of improvements into the fairgrounds. You’ll see a ton of buildings being painted. Buildings being renovated, like our round house. So, preserving our history so that people can come and enjoy it for the next one hundred fifty.”

This Sunday is the final day of the fair.

If you would like information on ticket prices and times, you can click on this link to find out more.

