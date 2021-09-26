Advertisement

Parkersburg Catholic Elementary School first-grader gets $5 thousand scholarship for essay

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One Parkersburg Catholic Elementary School student won an annual essay contest.

Aurora Kibble, a first-grader, won West Virginia’s annual Smart529 “When I Grow Up” essay contest.

She wrote about how she wants to become a surgeon when she gets older. Something her mother says she’s wanted to do since she was two.

Kibble says in the essay that a lot of why she wants to be a surgeon is because of her dad, and how surgeons have saved his life.

“It’s about when my daddy was younger. Because he was born with a heart disease. And also they didn’t think he was going to be able to live his adult life. But he did,” says Kibble.

The scholarship money is worth $5 thousand and will be going into Kibble’s college fund.

Aurora says that she wants to go to a medical school somewhere in Ohio.

