Commission discusses Vienna, 911 projects

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The city of Vienna has $2.4 million in American Recovery Act money. But it would like some Wood County has for a water line and well replacement project, slated to cost more than what it has on hand.

“If you would take the entire $450,000,” Mayor Randy Rapp told the county commission Monday, “we’ll take the rest of it, because we’ve got the engineering part of it all accounted for.”

Vienna is also considering raising water rates, possibly putting in doubt its status as having one of West Virginia’s lowest water bills.

“We’ve never been this involved in public utility boards and public service districts,” Commission President Blair Couch says, “and we’re making ourselves more involved. That’s critical.”

At the same time, the commission is beginning discussions on renovation of the old Suddenlink call center building, for an expanded 911 center.

“We need the input on what the commission is willing to spend on the project, to know what we’re designing towards,” Adam Krason, of chosen project architectural firm ZMM, told the commission Monday.

It’s expected to include more and larger rooms, with an eye towards security. Estimated project cost: a little under $2 million.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.