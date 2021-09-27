Obituary: Adams, Stacey Lucinda Barnes

Stacey Lucinda Barnes Adams, 50, of Newark, went to be with her Lord Friday, September 24, 2021, at Ohio State Medical Center, in Columbus, Ohio.

Stacey was born October 3, 1970, in Marietta, Ohio to Larry Barnes and Karen Jean Carver.

She graduated from Marietta Christian School in 1989 and Marietta Bible College. She married John Adams on February 3, 2007. She worked as a Project Administrator at GE Power Systems & Wind Energy, Duke Energy for 8 years.

Stacey enjoyed sketching, crafting, and spending time with her children. Stacey will be deeply missed by her husband John; children Gabriella Adams and David (DJ) Adams; father Larry and (Stepmother Sandy) Barnes, Stepfather Freddie Carver; brother Larry “Rick” (Missy) Barnes; sister Mindy (Roy) Stanley; several nieces and nephews. Her Mother-in-Law Catherine Adams and her beloved dog “Blackberry”.

Stacey was preceded in death by her Mother Karen Jean Carver and her Father-in-Law Kenneth Adams.

Friends may call Tuesday, September 28 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home-East Lawn Chapel, 27880 St. Rt. 7, Marietta.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, September 29 that 11:00 a.m.at the funeral home with Pastor Scott Kapple officiating.

Burial will be at Newport Cemetery.

Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com.

The family request in lieu of flowers that a donation be made to help pay for Stacey’s funeral expenses.

