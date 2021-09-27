Advertisement

Obituary: Bayles, Oliver Thomas

Oliver Bayles obit
Oliver Bayles obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Oliver Thomas Bayles, 86, of Vienna, passed away Friday, September 24, 2021, at Worthington Healthcare Center.

He was born May 10, 1935, in Waverly, WV, a son of the late Watson O. and Opal J. Wingrove Bayles.

Oliver was employed with Ames for 44 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and raising a garden. Oliver was a member of Bull Run United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Helen J. Lockhart Bayles; his daughter, Teresa F. Bayles of Parkersburg; four sons, Billy J. Bayles (Monica) of Williamstown, Phillip N. Bayles (Tressa) of Williamstown, Thomas B. Bayles of Vienna and Bradley S. Bayles (Rhonda) of Williamstown; one sister, Betty Reynolds (Jim) of Boaz; two brothers, Ronald Bayles of Boaz and Dennis Bayles (Linda) of Waverly; five grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Oliver was preceded in death by his great-granddaughter, Marissa O. Wagner; and one sister, Janet McClure.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna, with Pastor Randy Dornon officiating. Burial will follow at Corbin Cemetery in Waverly, WV. Visitation will be from 4:00-6:00 pm on Monday at the funeral home and one hour prior to services.

Online condolences may be made at www.lamberttatman.com.

