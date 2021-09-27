Obituary: Bookman, Jeffrey David

Jeffrey David Bookman, 59, of Akron, Ohio, formerly of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on July 31, 2021, at home following a sudden illness.

He was born January 21, 1962 at Columbus, Ohio, a son of Peggy Sue Conaway Bookman Moore (Joe) of Parkersburg and the late James Richard Bookman, Sr.

Jeffrey was a graduate of Parkersburg High School. He participated in the Parkersburg Special Olympics, where he competed in several events with his friend, Don Steed. Jeffrey attended Union Mission Baptist Church and enjoyed caring for the church’s landscaping.

In addition to his mother and step-father, he is survived by his siblings, James Bookman, Jr. (Robin) of Waverly, his twin sister, Julie Bookman of Parkersburg, Charlotte Fittro of Parkersburg, Ruth Bookman of Parkersburg and Becky Stone (Adam) of Parkersburg; a special friend, Don Steed; many nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held 1:00 pm, Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 2333 Pike Street, south Parkersburg with Pastor Don Yeager officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service Saturday at the funeral home.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to serve the Bookman family.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.