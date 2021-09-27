Obituary: Counts, Phyllis

Phyllis Iona Walker Counts, 88, of Spencer, WV, went to be with the Lord on September 23, 2021.

She was born January 29, 1933, at Benwood, Marshall County, W.Va., the daughter of the late Hershel and Evelyn Walker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter A. Counts, Sr.

She was a member of St. Johns United Methodist Church.

Phyllis graduated from Marshall University and went on to complete a master’s degree plus 30 hours. She had a distinguished teaching career from Minnesota to West Virginia. Phyllis enjoyed traveling and was able to take multiple family trips. She climbed Chichen Itza, floated in the underground rivers of Xcaret, and explored the ruins of Tulum. She cruised the inside passage of Alaska, took a helicopter ride, walked on a glacier, went crabbing for Dungeness crabs, and rode the White Pass Railroad. She spent a summer in England studying school systems, did rubbings in Bath, and explored Stonehenge. She participated in numerous community activities including volunteer work for Helping Hand, the hospital, and caring for others. She was actively involved in 4-H and was a member of the 4-H All-Stars. Phyllis touched the lives of many people with her teaching skills.

Phyllis is survived by her son, Andrew Jr. of Cookeville, Tenn., and her daughter Jill and Bill Brookhart of Spencer, W.Va.; her grandchildren Leah, Lindsey, and Leslie, and great-grandchildren Lewis, Ben, Abbie, and Axel.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 28 at the John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, with Pastor Carl Tribett officiating. Burial will be in the Eventide Cemetery, Spencer.

The visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home.

Condolence may be shared at www.taylorfuneralhomeinc.com

