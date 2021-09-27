Obituary: Dotson, Estella Harley

Estella Harley Dotson, infant daughter of Jeremy Dotson and Cathryn L Miller of Marietta passed away September 17, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

In addition to her parents, Estella is survived by her maternal grandmother Lillie Miller (Roberts), paternal grandparents Julia Dotson, Douglas Dotson, uncles Andrew and Roman Miller, Randall and Eric Dotson, aunts Katie and Ashely Dotson and Lauryn Hamilton, maternal great grandparents Barbara Miller and John Miller.

Estella was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather Harley Roberts.

A memorial service will be held at 7:00 pm Wednesday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre.

The family will receive family and friends for one hour prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

