Obituary: Godfrey, Tanya Elaine

Tanya Elaine Godfrey obit
Tanya Elaine Godfrey obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Tanya Elaine Godfrey, 35, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Sept. 24, 2021, at the James Cancer Hospital, Columbus, Ohio.  Born in Spencer, WV, she was the daughter of Thurl “Eddie” Godfrey and Kimberly Wagoner McKibben.

A 2004 graduate of Calhoun County High School, she attended WVU-P earning bachelor’s degrees in Criminal Justice and Behavioral Science.  She was an avid listener of audiobooks. Tanya was preceded in death by a sister Christina Chancellor.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by the love of her life Dustin Padgett, her pug Chi, and many guinea pigs, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Graveside services will be held at Noon, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Antioch Cemetery, Palestine, WV, with Pastor Richards officiating.

