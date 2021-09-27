Obituary: Greathouse, Emily D.

Emily D. Greathouse, 70, of Marietta, passed away at 10:50 am, Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born June 5, 1951, in Marietta a daughter of Vernon Lewis and Beulah Theis Lewis.

On July 3, 1969, she married Robert H. Greathouse who preceded her in death on December 8, 2020. She is survived by 2 sons and 2 daughters: Richard (Angie) Greathouse of Beverly, Melinda (Stephen) Haught of St. Marys, WV, LaCosta Greathouse of Marietta, and Ray “Sting Ray” Greathouse of Marietta, Johnna Antill, Keith Stacy, Charlie Holiday, Arda Lee; 5 grandchildren: Nathaniel (Brittany) Greathouse, Emily (Davide) Lowers, Caitlin Lowers, John Greathouse, Natalie Greathouse; 3 great-grandchildren: Cole Jackson, Heaven Jackson, Ben Greathouse; special grandchildren, Julie Ward Hicks and Jennie Sauer and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, her sister Cecile Starkey preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held on Friday (Oct. 1) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in Rake Cemetery. Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

