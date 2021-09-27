Advertisement

Obituary: Greathouse, Emily D.

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Emily D. Greathouse, 70, of Marietta, passed away at 10:50 am, Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.  She was born June 5, 1951, in Marietta a daughter of Vernon Lewis and Beulah Theis Lewis.

On July 3, 1969, she married Robert H. Greathouse who preceded her in death on December 8, 2020.  She is survived by 2 sons and 2 daughters:  Richard (Angie) Greathouse of Beverly, Melinda (Stephen) Haught of St. Marys, WV, LaCosta Greathouse of Marietta, and Ray “Sting Ray” Greathouse of Marietta, Johnna Antill, Keith Stacy, Charlie Holiday, Arda Lee; 5 grandchildren:  Nathaniel (Brittany) Greathouse, Emily (Davide) Lowers, Caitlin Lowers, John Greathouse, Natalie Greathouse; 3 great-grandchildren: Cole Jackson, Heaven Jackson, Ben Greathouse; special grandchildren, Julie Ward Hicks and Jennie Sauer and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, her sister Cecile Starkey preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held on Friday (Oct. 1) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in Rake Cemetery.  Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8.  Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WTAP News @ 5 - Peddler's Junction
Peddler’s Junction closing its doors September 30
The woman allegedly was not complying with mask ordinances at the game in Logan, Ohio.
Update: Marietta woman pleads “no contest” in mask refusal case
Investigation underway after alleged fight between Belpre principal and teenager
Zak Huffman started his first business when he was just 18 years old.
Zak Huffman, TLC owner, titled MOV Entrepreneur of the Year
Parkersburg Catholic Elementary School first-grader gets $5 thousand scholarship for essay
Parkersburg Catholic Elementary School first-grader gets $5 thousand scholarship for essay

Latest News

Delmar Munday obit
Obituary: Munday, Delmar Eugene
Darrell Stephens obit
Obituary: Stephens, Darrell Silas
Tanya Elaine Godfrey obit
Obituary: Godfrey, Tanya Elaine
Nancy O'Dell obit
Obituary: O’Dell, Nancy Lee (Schwartz)