Obituary: Hall, Ellen Lorena

Ellen Lorena Hall, 100, of Pullman, WV departed this life Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Worthington Manor Nursing Home in Parkersburg, WV.

Ellen was born October 1, 1920, in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late William Micah and Linnell Huffman (Davis) Drummond.

Ellen graduated from Pullman High School with the class of 1938. She was a lifelong member of the Pullman United Methodist Church in Pullman, WV. She was also a member of the Sunshine CEOS Club and the Homemaker’s Association. Ellen enjoyed cooking, sewing, crafting, and working with flowers.

Ellen is survived by her son, Robert “Bob” L. Hall (Debra) of Washington, WV; grandchildren, Tiffany S. Heddleston (Alex) of Parkersburg, WV, Joshua Hall (Brenna) of Parkersburg, WV, Jacob Adam Hall of Parkersburg, WV, Will Hall of Nebraska, Rob Hall (Deniel) of Nebraska; step-grandchildren, John Rafferty (Mckensey) of Middletown, PA, Shannon Cromer (Brian) of Hanover, PA, Kacie Donnelly (Patrick) of York, PA, Bridget Humphrey of York, WV, Erin Maiolino (Ralph) of York, PA, Tara McNally (Greg) of Bethlehem, PA; great-grandchildren 26; and daughter in law, Delores Hall of York, PA.

In addition to her parents, Ellen is preceded in death by her loving husband, Hayward “Jack” Hall; son, William “Bill” J. Hall; grandchild, Melissa O’Leary; and siblings, Benjamin Drummond, Pearl “Po” Snodgrass, Sylvia “Bess” Zinn, Nell Sommerville, Alta Nutter, and Vivian “Vere” Bunch.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am, Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Raiguel Funeral Home in Harrisville, WV with Pastor Rick Morgan officiating. Burial will follow in the Pullman Cemetery in Pullman, WV. Visitation will take place 5 pm-8 pm on Tuesday evening at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

