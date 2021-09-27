Advertisement

Obituary: Martin, John “Poppy”

By Phillip Hickman
John “Poppy” Martin, 80, of Belpre, died September 23, 2021, at his Residence.

He was born on February 3, 1941, in Parkersburg, WV, and was the son of John Hensley Martin and Thelma Shawver Martin.

Poppy enjoyed traveling just to eat, camping, watching birds, squirrels, and the traffic going by.  He loved speaking to his buddies as they went by and his greatest joy was deviling his grandkids.  He was the most caring, generous, and thoughtful man you could find.

He is survived by three daughters, Johnna (Mike) Stoddard, Sheri (Nick) Nichols, Nicole (Tony) Holiday; nine grandchildren, Michael, Megan, Marley, Matthew, John “Boozer”, Bethany, Racie, Robert, Shy; many great-grandchildren and “Honorary” grandchildren; and one sister, Sylvia Cottrill.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Martin; and two brothers, Tony and Jim.

There will be no services or visitation.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

