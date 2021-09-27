Advertisement

Obituary: Moss, John E.

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
John E. Moss, 65, of Palestine, WV died Friday, September 24, 2021, at his residence.

He was born in Elizabeth, WV a son of Betty (Crislip) Moss and the late Holly Moss.

He was Apostolic by faith and a graduate of Parkersburg South High School. He was a big Mountaineer fan.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife Donna (Potter) Moss; children Jacob Moss (Jaime) of Parkersburg, Abigail Johnston (Joseph) of Vienna, Timothy Moss of Parkersburg, Herbert Parsons of Mineral Wells, Josh Parsons of Palestine, Laura Goodrich of Parkersburg, and Marie Goodrich of Parkersburg; grandchildren Emily, Ashlyn, Owen, Elijah, Raliegh, Kaleb, Cullen, and Logan; a sister Pamela Reagan (Randall) of Wise, VA; and three nephews Dr. Randall Reagan II, Roland Reagan, and Raymond Reagan.

Services will be 11:00 AM Tuesday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Reverend David Adams officiating.

Burial will be at Spencer Memorial Cemetery in Spencer, WV.  Visitation will be Monday 6-8 PM and Tuesday one hour prior to the service.

