Obituary: Mulligan, Lona Clair

Lona Clair Mulligan, 72, of Parkersburg, WV. passed away September 24, 2021, at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born September 29, 1948, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Albert and Ruth Beisner Webb.

Lona was a homemaker, enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and being with friends and family.

She is survived by one daughter, Loretta McCoy of Racine, OH; one son, Charles Mulligan (Joanna) of Parkersburg; four brothers, William Webb of AL, Frank and Leroy Webb of FL and James Webb of Walker, WV; four grandchildren, Annamarie McCoy (Christopher Bee), Jamie McCoy, Chloe Mulligan, and Ean Mulligan.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband William Mulligan IV; one daughter, Elizabeth Webb; one son, William James “Jamie” Mulligan, V; and three brothers.

Funeral services will be Monday, September 27, 2021, at 5:00 PM at Lambert Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg with Pastor Michael Lamb officiating. Visitation will be from 3:00 to 5:00 PM Monday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com.

