Advertisement

Obituary: Mulligan, Lona Clair

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lona Clair Mulligan, 72, of Parkersburg, WV. passed away September 24, 2021, at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born September 29, 1948, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Albert and Ruth Beisner Webb.

Lona was a homemaker, enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and being with friends and family.

She is survived by one daughter, Loretta McCoy of Racine, OH; one son, Charles Mulligan (Joanna) of Parkersburg; four brothers, William Webb of AL, Frank and Leroy Webb of FL and James Webb of Walker, WV; four grandchildren, Annamarie McCoy (Christopher Bee), Jamie McCoy, Chloe Mulligan, and Ean Mulligan.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband William Mulligan IV; one daughter, Elizabeth Webb; one son, William James “Jamie” Mulligan, V; and three brothers.

Funeral services will be Monday, September 27, 2021, at 5:00 PM at Lambert Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg with Pastor Michael Lamb officiating. Visitation will be from 3:00 to 5:00 PM Monday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WTAP News @ 5 - Peddler's Junction
Peddler’s Junction closing its doors September 30
Zak Huffman started his first business when he was just 18 years old.
Zak Huffman, TLC owner, titled MOV Entrepreneur of the Year
Parkersburg Catholic Elementary School first-grader gets $5 thousand scholarship for essay
Parkersburg Catholic Elementary School first-grader gets $5 thousand scholarship for essay
Large turnout for second day of 150th Barlow Fair
Large turnout for second day of 150th Barlow Fair
Trick-or-treat times and locations

Latest News

Roland Grant Talkington obit
Obituary: Talkington, Roland “Grant”
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Newlen, Barbara J. Perine
Sylvester Joseph Ruocco obit
Obituary: Ruocco, Sylvester “Sylvie” Joseph
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Ruble, John Ramsey
Kenna Roach obit
Obituary: Roach, Kenna W