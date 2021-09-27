Advertisement

Obituary: Munday, Delmar Eugene

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Delmar Eugene Munday, 87, of Washington, WV, died Saturday, September 26th, 2021, surrounded by his family. Delmar was born in Parkersburg, the son of William Arlie and Dorothy Munday.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Doris Vannoy Munday; his children Debbie Munday Kotalic (George) of Delray Beach, FL; Bill Munday (Dianne) of Parkersburg, WV; Becky Munday Pierce (John) of Columbia, SC, and David Munday (Nicole) of Stafford, VA; and five grandchildren; Eric, Mark, Nicholas, Arlie, and Aliza.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters Aulene and Sharie Delmar was employed by American Viscose and retired from GE.

Delmar enjoyed his family, working on his home, and mowing his lawn. He also loved all animals.

Services for Delmar will be held Thursday, September 30th, at 1 pm, at Leavitt Funeral Home in Belpre, OH. Visitation will be held the same day from 11 am-1 pm. Burial will immediately follow the service at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

