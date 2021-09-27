Advertisement

Obituary: Newlen, Barbara J. Perine

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Barbara J. Perine Newlen, 60, of Marietta passed away at 10:43 pm, Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born November 26, 1960, in Dayton, OH, a daughter of Harold Eugene Ward and Betty Louise Murphy Ward.  Barbara was employed at The Country Kitchen in Marietta.

She was married to Michael Homer Perine who survives with 4 sons:  Michael (Naresa) Perine of Petroleum, WV, Mark Eugene (Charlene) Perine of Lowell, David Lee (Shannon) Perine, and Jason D. (Cassey) Perine of Waterford; 10 grandchildren, 2 sisters, Lisa Farnsworth of Marietta and Brenda McMaster of Louisiana, 3 brothers:  Timothy Dunfee of WV, Casey Simpkins of Georgia and Mike Simpkins of Georgia.  Her parents preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday (Sept. 29) at 7:00 pm at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home.  The family will greet friends at the funeral home before the service from 5:00 until 7:00 pm.  Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WTAP News @ 5 - Peddler's Junction
Peddler’s Junction closing its doors September 30
Zak Huffman started his first business when he was just 18 years old.
Zak Huffman, TLC owner, titled MOV Entrepreneur of the Year
Parkersburg Catholic Elementary School first-grader gets $5 thousand scholarship for essay
Parkersburg Catholic Elementary School first-grader gets $5 thousand scholarship for essay
Large turnout for second day of 150th Barlow Fair
Large turnout for second day of 150th Barlow Fair
Trick-or-treat times and locations

Latest News

Roland Grant Talkington obit
Obituary: Talkington, Roland “Grant”
Sylvester Joseph Ruocco obit
Obituary: Ruocco, Sylvester “Sylvie” Joseph
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Ruble, John Ramsey
Kenna Roach obit
Obituary: Roach, Kenna W