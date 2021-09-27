Obituary: Newlen, Barbara J. Perine

Barbara J. Perine Newlen, 60, of Marietta passed away at 10:43 pm, Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born November 26, 1960, in Dayton, OH, a daughter of Harold Eugene Ward and Betty Louise Murphy Ward. Barbara was employed at The Country Kitchen in Marietta.

She was married to Michael Homer Perine who survives with 4 sons: Michael (Naresa) Perine of Petroleum, WV, Mark Eugene (Charlene) Perine of Lowell, David Lee (Shannon) Perine, and Jason D. (Cassey) Perine of Waterford; 10 grandchildren, 2 sisters, Lisa Farnsworth of Marietta and Brenda McMaster of Louisiana, 3 brothers: Timothy Dunfee of WV, Casey Simpkins of Georgia and Mike Simpkins of Georgia. Her parents preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday (Sept. 29) at 7:00 pm at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. The family will greet friends at the funeral home before the service from 5:00 until 7:00 pm. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

