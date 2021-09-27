Obituary: Roach, Kenna W

Kenna W Roach, 57, of Little Hocking died Friday, September 24, 2021, at his residence.

He was born in Parkersburg a son of the late Albert E. Roach and Maxine (Harbin) Roach. He was a truck driver and drove for several local companies through the years.

In addition to his mother he is survived by his daughter Autumn Nutter (Robert) of Little Hocking, OH; stepson David Persinger (Aimee) of Parkersburg; fiance Suzanne Grant, a.k.a Suzie Q, of Washington, WV; five brothers and sisters Tim Roach of Little Hocking, Alberta Shepard (Butch) of Parkersburg, John Roach (Cindy) of Missouri, Rhonda Couch of Parkersburg, and Tammy Lane of Parkersburg; his caregiver/aunt Connie Hickel; several step-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife Gloria (Miller) Roach.

Services will be Thursday at 11:00 AM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Tim Burch officiating.

Burial will be at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 PM.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

