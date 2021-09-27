Advertisement

Obituary: Ruble, John Ramsey

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
John Ramsey Ruble, 30, of Washington passed away September 24, 2021, at Camden Clark Medical Center Parkersburg.

He was born January 28, 1991, in Nashville, TN a son of Scotty Wayne Ruble and the late Martha Diane (McMillian) Ruble.

John was an over-the-road truck driver for US Xpress Inc.

He was a Gamer and he loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and family especially his daughter.  John was an avid reader and movie fanatic.

He is survived by his wife of 10 years, Carina (Hansen) Ruble of Washington, WV, father, Scotty Ruble (Tammie) of Belpre, OH, daughter, Hannah Nicole Ruble, sister, Raina Shae Ruble of Parkersburg, WV, brother, Michael Blair Hoffman of Parkersburg, WV, and Nephew, Ryker Wayne Ruble.

Services will be Thursday 1:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg with Willie Hood officiating.  Interment will follow at East Lawn Cemetery.  Visitation will be Wednesday 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home.  Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

