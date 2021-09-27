Obituary: Ruocco, Sylvester “Sylvie” Joseph

Sylvester “Sylvie” Joseph Ruocco, 89, of Vienna, passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Stonerise of Parkersburg.

He was born May 14, 1932, in Corning, NY, a son of the late Aniello and Rose Veronica Ruocco.

Joe was a Summa Cum Laude Engineering graduate of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, where he lettered in four sports. After college he served in the U.S. Army, achieving First Lieutenant. He was an avid duplicate bridge player, enjoyed bowling, playing horseshoes, softball and golf.

Joe was in the glass industry his entire career. A highlight of Joe’s career was when Corning Glass promoted him to Sao Paulo, Brazil as Production Superintendent of a new start-up plant.

He is survived by his step-daughter, Linda McNulty Harvey of Vienna; grandchildren Kelly Hicks, Courtney Sheff, Katie Weaver and step-son, Jay Deubel (Sheryl) of Scottsdale, Arizona; grandchildren Jay Deubel lll, Stephany Bagby, Christina Coon, Jack Stone, and Jill Stone Hunt; ten great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorthy “Dottie” Deubel Ruocco in 1974 and second wife, Bessie “Betty” Beatty Ruocco; step-daughter, Jo-Anne Deubel Stone; sisters Patty Ruocco DiGiacomo and Mary Ruocco Andolino; and brothers Mark Ruocco and Tony Ruocco.

Memorial services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Many Thanks to the dedicated caregivers at Stonerise in Parkersburg who cared for Joe over the years.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna is honored to serve the Ruocco family.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.