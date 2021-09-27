Obituary: Snyder, Doris Elaine

Doris Elaine Snyder, 82, of Parkersburg passed away September 25, 2021, at her residence under the loving care of her family.

She was born on August 26, 1939, in Cairo, WV, the daughter of the late Richard W. and Mildred Arlene Snyder Shaffer.

Doris was a member of the Broadway Church of the Nazarene and Beta Sigma Phi.

Doris is survived by her children David Lockard (Mayra), Tambra Lockard (Boe McDonald), grandchildren Charlie Amore, Edward Anthony Lockard, Aisha Moghal, Adil Moghal, Nikki Kaneff, great-grandchildren Annalisa Echard, Makenzie, and Jackson Lockard, Abri, Brynlee, and Ezra Kaneff, Ashton, Braylon, Cameron, and Tatum Amore, brother Harry Shaffer, sister Wanda Shaffer, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband Edward Lockard, second husband Larry Wilson, and third husband Harold Snyder, brothers Donald Shaffer and Carl Shaffer.

Funeral services will be 11:00 am Wednesday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Cecil Chapman officiating.

Burial will follow at the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Cairo. Visitation will be 5 - 8 on Tuesday and for one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

