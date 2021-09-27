Obituary: Stephens, Darrell Silas

Darrell Silas Stephens, 100, a resident of Wyngate Senior Living Community of Parkersburg, died September 27, 2021, at the Camden-Clark Medical Center. He was born on June 3, 1921, in New England, WV, and was the son of Silas “Clarence” and Clara Satow Stephens.

He retired from Johns Manville as a Production Supervisor after 30 years and continued to meet once a month for breakfast with the retirees. He was part of the McFriends Fellowship Group and supported “J-Dollars”. He was a 60+ year member of Vienna Baptist Church, serving as Deacon, Usher, past chairman of Trustee Board and various committees as well as being a member of the Sanctuary Choir and Men’s Chorus. He was a US Navy Veteran of WWII in the South Pacific as a 1st Motor Machinist serving on the sub chaser SC650 for 2 years and the USS Navarro attack transport for 2 years. He enjoyed nature and was an avid WVU and Big Reds fan but most of all following his grandchildren in their sports activities.

Darrell is survived by his wife of 70 years, Ruth Kester Stephens; one daughter, Becky (Bob) Reynolds of Parkersburg; grandchildren, Zachary (Kristi) Litton of Rancho Mission Viejo, CA, Lindsey (Brad) VanDyke of Clemmons, NC, Brooke (Brad) Glover Belleair Beach, FL, Chance (fiancé Stephanie Chow) Litton of Charleston, SC; great-grandchildren, Logan, Reese, twins Cannon and Cadia, and Chase VanDyke, Kennedy and Declan Litton, Steele and Bishop Glover; siblings, Carlton Stephens of Washington, WV, Edward (Ruth) Stephens of Parkersburg, WV, Dean (Janet) Stephens of Washington, WV; sister-in-law, Margaret Stephens of Akron, OH.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Harold, Russell, and John Stephens; four sisters, Christine Moellendick, Pauline Doerr, Jean Piersol, Rosalia Hanna.

The family would like to thank Wyngate and their staff, Pastor Bill Brown and Pastor Dennis Pratt of Vienna Baptist Church, and Dr. William Tomlinson and his staff for all the exceptional care given.

Funeral services will be Friday at 11:00 am at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Bill Brown, Pastor Dennis Pratt and Reverend Mike Stephens officiating.

Entombment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens Mausoleum with military rites by the American Legion Post #15.

Visitation will be held Thursday 6-8 pm and Friday 10-11 am at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

