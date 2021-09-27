Advertisement

Obituary: Talkington, Roland “Grant”

Roland Grant Talkington obit
Roland Grant Talkington obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Roland “Grant” Talkington, 84, of Parkersburg, WV passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021, at the Parkersburg Care Center.

He was born April 17, 1937, a son of the late Emery R. and Goldie McCumbers Talkington.

Grant was a 1955 graduate of Calhoun County High School and later served his country honorably in the United States Army. He retired with the Wood County Board of Education and attended the Cedar Grove Baptist Church.

He is survived by a son, Lloyd G. Talkington of Parkersburg; two grandchildren, Tayler Talkington and Kristin Lambert; and two sisters, Dianna Preston and Ruth Price.

In addition to his parents, Grant was preceded in death by his wife, Bernice M. “Bunny” Duff Talkington; and a daughter, Angela Beatty.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home in south Parkersburg with Pastor Mike Hardbarger officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel Baptist Cemetery, where military honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post #15 of Parkersburg.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service Wednesday at the funeral home.

Please visit lamberttatman.com to share messages of comfort with the family.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2333 Pike St., south Parkersburg is honored to serve the Talkington family

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WTAP News @ 5 - Peddler's Junction
Peddler’s Junction closing its doors September 30
Zak Huffman started his first business when he was just 18 years old.
Zak Huffman, TLC owner, titled MOV Entrepreneur of the Year
Parkersburg Catholic Elementary School first-grader gets $5 thousand scholarship for essay
Parkersburg Catholic Elementary School first-grader gets $5 thousand scholarship for essay
Large turnout for second day of 150th Barlow Fair
Large turnout for second day of 150th Barlow Fair
Trick-or-treat times and locations

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Newlen, Barbara J. Perine
Sylvester Joseph Ruocco obit
Obituary: Ruocco, Sylvester “Sylvie” Joseph
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Ruble, John Ramsey
Kenna Roach obit
Obituary: Roach, Kenna W