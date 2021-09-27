Obituary: Talkington, Roland “Grant”

Roland “Grant” Talkington, 84, of Parkersburg, WV passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021, at the Parkersburg Care Center.

He was born April 17, 1937, a son of the late Emery R. and Goldie McCumbers Talkington.

Grant was a 1955 graduate of Calhoun County High School and later served his country honorably in the United States Army. He retired with the Wood County Board of Education and attended the Cedar Grove Baptist Church.

He is survived by a son, Lloyd G. Talkington of Parkersburg; two grandchildren, Tayler Talkington and Kristin Lambert; and two sisters, Dianna Preston and Ruth Price.

In addition to his parents, Grant was preceded in death by his wife, Bernice M. “Bunny” Duff Talkington; and a daughter, Angela Beatty.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home in south Parkersburg with Pastor Mike Hardbarger officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel Baptist Cemetery, where military honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post #15 of Parkersburg.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service Wednesday at the funeral home.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2333 Pike St., south Parkersburg is honored to serve the Talkington family

