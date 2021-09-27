Obituary: Townsend, Randy Lee

Randy Lee Townsend age 67 of Palestine WV passed away Friday, September 17, 2021.

Son of the late John Edward Townsend and Dorothy Faye (Hall) Townsend. Randy was an active outdoorsman. He loved spending time with his family, hunting and spending time in the mountains of WV, trout fishing digging Ramps, and Just sightseeing.

Randy Is survived by his wife of 42 years Wanda (Susie), three daughters Jennifer (Terry) Reynolds of Elizabeth WV, Jessie Townsend of Parkersburg WV, and Jayme (Ronald)Pickens of Powhatan VA. One granddaughter Danica Neptune of Parkersburg WV and one grandson Remington Reynolds of Elizabeth WV. One brother John (Karen)Townsend of Parkersburg WV, Two nephews John Townsend II and Tyler Townsend of Panama City, Florida Two uncles Otis {Nancy) Townsend of Parkersburg WV and Eddie Hall of Elizabeth WV, and several more nieces and nephews.

In keeping with Randy’s wishes, no service will be held. Donations can be made in the Memory of Randy Townsend to St.

Jude’s Children’s Hospital Cancer Research.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com.

