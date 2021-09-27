Obituary: Woodford, Robert L.

Robert L. Woodford, 90, of Williamstown, WV, passed away September 23, 2021, at his residence under the loving care of his family and Amedisys Hospice.

He was born on January 24, 1931, in Cox’s Mills, WV, the son of the late Jesse J. and Alice B. Cooper Woodford.

Robert is the last surviving member of the 1948 graduating class of Tanner High School. Following high school, Robert proudly served his country in the US Air Force. He had worked for International Harvester as a parts representative for forty-one years serving the Glenville, Parkersburg, and Marietta area. Robert then drove for Enterprise for twenty-five years, working until July 8, 2020.

He was a member of the Knights of Pythias for sixty-four years, served as the WV Grand Chancellor in 1998 and 1999, and was awarded the lodge’s highest honor, The Golden Spur. He was a faithful member of the First United Methodist Church of Williamstown.

Robert is survived by three sons John C. Woodford (Robin), Donald W. Woodford (Monoka), Ronald D. Woodford (Kathryn), two daughters Nadine Frashure (James), Teresa Maxwell (Danny), son in law Jack Martin, fifteen grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of thirty-eight years Lorena Clark Woodford, daughter Luanne Martin, son Robert L. Woodford II, deceased great-grandson Tyler Maxwell, three brothers Claude Elam, Boyd Worthy, and Charles Cletis Woodford.

A funeral service will be 4:00 pm Thursday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Visitation will be from 2 - 4 prior to the service on Thursday.

There will also be a visitation on Saturday from 4 - 7 at Stump Funeral Home, Grantsville.

Funeral service 2 pm Sunday with burial to follow at the Woodford Cemetery.

The family is requesting memorial contributions be made in Robert’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association or to Amedisys Hospice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.