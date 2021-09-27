Progress made on collaborative mural project

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - If you’ve driven down Market Street the past week, you might have noticed the big mural on the side of the Parkersburg Art Center.

The paint parties are over but the work isn’t done yet. After the community helped paint the base layer of the mural on fabric, the professionals stepped in to add detail and put it on the wall.

The paint parties were a success, drawing in over 200 participants all together, who painted over 2,000 square feet in one week.

Lead artist Greta McLain is excited locals can now see the art come to life on the wall - something that wouldn’t be possible without a dedicated community.

She said, “So our paint parties are over. They were over Friday and we said we’re not done we need more help. We had people immediately Saturday morning there all day. We ended with like you know 15 people or so in the studio staying hours - two, three, five hours to finish painting so that’s the kind of dedication we found here and it is beautiful and inspiring.”

The final mural will be officially unveiled on October 16th in an art festival. There will be vendors, food trucks, live music, a chalk art competition, and more. It will run from 6 to 10 at the 700 and 800 block of Market Street.

