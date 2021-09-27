Prosecutors reviewing alleged fight between Belpre principal and teenager

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Prosecutors are reviewing an alleged fight between Belpre High School Principal Sam Pepper and a 17-year-old boy.

Police said the alleged fight happened at the Belpre High School Homecoming Dance Saturday night.

Belpre Police Chief Terry Williams said there were conflicting stories about who may have hit who in the alleged fight, and who may have started it.

He said the case is being reviewed by a juvenile prosecutor and Belpre Prosecuting Attorney Andrew Webster.

Belpre City Schools Superintendent Jeff Greenley said the district is “working closely with Belpre PD to gather facts and investigate what happened.”

Principal Pepper is on administrative leave while under investigation, per school policy.

