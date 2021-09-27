Suicide awareness walk coming up

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - Next week the Suicide Awareness Alliance of Washington County wants to take you on what they’re calling ‘A Walk to Remember.’

The walk is about suicide awareness, prevention, and remembrance of those we have lost to suicide. It will start at the armory in Marietta and, before participants walk, there will be a bead ceremony. There will be multiple bead colors, including white to represent losing a child, orange to represent losing a sibling, green to represent a personal struggle, and others.

After the walk, there will be a closing ceremony, in which a poem is read and pinwheels are given out.

LeeAnn Price of the Suicide Awareness Alliance of Washington County says she hopes participants...

“...find some peace in their struggle with their grief - that they are not alone. I think that’s my number one - that they realize they’re not alone.”

People will be given chalk so they can write messages to loved ones along the walking path. The event will start at 10 AM on October 9th.

