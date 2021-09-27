Update: Marietta woman pleads “no contest” in mask refusal case

LOGAN, Ohio (WTAP) - Nearly a year after an incident in which she was tased after refusing to wear a mask at a Logan, Ohio football game, Alecia Kitts has pleaded to the charges first issued against her.

The Hocking County Municipal Court says Kitts pleaded to resisting arrest and criminal trespassing on September 21. Her trial in municipal court was scheduled to begin September 28.

Logan Police said Kitts, attending a Marietta Middle School football game on September 24, 2020, was tased by a school resource officer after he repeatedly told her to wear a mask. She said she refused to do so because she has asthma.

Police say she was tased after she refused to leave the school grounds.

The municipal court says she was fined $200 on the resisting arrest, and $150 for criminal trespassing. She was also ordered to pay court costs.

