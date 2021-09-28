Advertisement

Fatal crash in Washington County

O.S.H.P. says alcohol a factor in deadly two-car crash
By Jack Selby
Sep. 28, 2021
Washington Co., Ohio (WTAP) - The Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal crash involving two cars in Washington County on Monday night, according to a press release from the O.S.H.P.

The crash occurred around 9:07 p.m. on County Road 3 (Veto Road) near Braun Road in Dunham Township.

Eddie Brown, 24, of Washington County was driving eastbound when his Honda Accord began traveling off the right side of the road. As Brown re-entered the road, the Accord overturned, coming to a stop in the westbound lane.

Brown’s car was then struck by a 43-year old woman, also of Washington County, heading west. While the woman was taken to WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center with minor injuries, Brown’s injuries turned out to be fatal.

The O.S.H.P. was assisted at the scene by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County Prosecutors Office, Dunham Volunteer Fire Department, Little Hocking Volunteer Fire Department, Barlow Volunteer Fire Department, and Belpre Volunteer Fire Department.

While the crash remains under investigation, the Highway Patrol says alcohol did play a factor in the crash.

