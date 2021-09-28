Advertisement

Free Covid-19 testing coming up

By Phyllis Smith
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOOD COUNTY & RITCHIE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) -There are some free Covid-19 testing sites coming soon.

Covid testing will be on September 30 from 12 to 4 at the DuPont Employee Rec Center Park. It’s on 252 Downey Road in Washington, West Virginia. The other testing is on Wednesday, September 29 from 1 to 4 at Ritchie Regional in Harrisville.

Pre-registration is recommended but not required.

The testing is free.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman allegedly was not complying with mask ordinances at the game in Logan, Ohio.
Update: Marietta woman pleads “no contest” in mask refusal case
Investigation underway after alleged fight between Belpre principal and teenager
WTAP News @ 5 - Peddler's Junction
Peddler’s Junction closing its doors September 30
Zak Huffman started his first business when he was just 18 years old.
Zak Huffman, TLC owner, titled MOV Entrepreneur of the Year
Parkersburg Catholic Elementary School first-grader gets $5 thousand scholarship for essay
Parkersburg Catholic Elementary School first-grader gets $5 thousand scholarship for essay

Latest News

The mural will be officially unveiled in a festival in October.
Progress made on collaborative mural project
FILE
Commission discusses Vienna, 911 projects
There will be a bead ceremony, a pinwheel ceremony, and chalk to write messages for loved ones.
Suicide awareness walk coming up
Gov. Jim Justice holds a briefing about COVID-19 and the state's response.
Gov. Justice urges West Virginians to get a booster shot if possible