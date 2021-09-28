Free Covid-19 testing coming up

WOOD COUNTY & RITCHIE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) -There are some free Covid-19 testing sites coming soon.

Covid testing will be on September 30 from 12 to 4 at the DuPont Employee Rec Center Park. It’s on 252 Downey Road in Washington, West Virginia. The other testing is on Wednesday, September 29 from 1 to 4 at Ritchie Regional in Harrisville.

Pre-registration is recommended but not required.

The testing is free.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.