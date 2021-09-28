Haunted Parkersburg Tours are back for their 25th year

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Haunted Parkersburg Tours are back for their 25th anniversary.

It’s a tour that takes on Parkersburg’s history and all its supernatural ties - from the Mothman to UFO’s and everything in between.

With the death of its founder, a local icon and paranormal expert Susan Sheppard, her daughter Scarlet and coworker Lynn Stone are now taking over. It’s the first year without Susan but her spirit surely lives on.

Scarlet describes the tours as irreplaceable and a legacy of the area. In fact, she says at least 10,000 people have walked the tours through its many years.

“It would not be in the spirit of the tour to stop it just because one very important member had passed on to the next realm. You know what I’m saying? It would be silly to abandon it when the stories are all about how spirits and history continue well beyond their own lifetimes.”

The tour dates are set as October 1st, 2nd, 8th, 9th, 15th, 16th, 22nd, 23rd, 29th, the 30th, and, of course, the 31st. All tours start at 7:30 PM at the Blennerhassett Hotel.

This year, online tickets will be available. You can get them online at hauntedparkersburgtours.com, or their instagram @hauntedparkersburg, or their FB page at Susan Sheppard’s Haunted Parkersburg Tours.

