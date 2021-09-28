Advertisement

Haunted Parkersburg Tours are back for their 25th year

The tours will start this Friday.
The tours will start this Friday.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Haunted Parkersburg Tours are back for their 25th anniversary.

It’s a tour that takes on Parkersburg’s history and all its supernatural ties - from the Mothman to UFO’s and everything in between.

With the death of its founder, a local icon and paranormal expert Susan Sheppard, her daughter Scarlet and coworker Lynn Stone are now taking over. It’s the first year without Susan but her spirit surely lives on.

Scarlet describes the tours as irreplaceable and a legacy of the area. In fact, she says at least 10,000 people have walked the tours through its many years.

“It would not be in the spirit of the tour to stop it just because one very important member had passed on to the next realm. You know what I’m saying? It would be silly to abandon it when the stories are all about how spirits and history continue well beyond their own lifetimes.”

The tour dates are set as October 1st, 2nd, 8th, 9th, 15th, 16th, 22nd, 23rd, 29th, the 30th, and, of course, the 31st. All tours start at 7:30 PM at the Blennerhassett Hotel.

This year, online tickets will be available. You can get them online at hauntedparkersburgtours.com, or their instagram @hauntedparkersburg, or their FB page at Susan Sheppard’s Haunted Parkersburg Tours.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office reported that a 39-year-old man was killed in a crash in...
Fatal crash in Washington County
Investigation underway after alleged fight between Belpre principal and teenager
The woman allegedly was not complying with mask ordinances at the game in Logan, Ohio.
Update: Marietta woman pleads “no contest” in mask refusal case
WTAP News @ 5 - Peddler's Junction
Peddler’s Junction closing its doors September 30
Tanya Elaine Godfrey obit
Obituary: Godfrey, Tanya Elaine

Latest News

Academic Achiever of the Week: Jayden VanNoy
Academic Achiever of the Week: Jayden VanNoy
The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department will be hosting its first community booster clinic this...
A local health department clears up booster shot confusion
It's a donation that's especially helpful during a challenging time.
United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley receives $25,000 donation
WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center
WVU Camden Clark Medical Center staff see highest number of Covid cases since start of pandemic