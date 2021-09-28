Advertisement

Ice-skating center makes snow to grant dog’s dying wish

By CNN
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (CNN) - Maggie, a dog dying from cancer, enjoyed snow for the last time in Utah on Monday.

Maggie’s owner contacted the staff at Salt Lake County Ice Center and they gathered ice shavings in bins and buckets for them.

The ice was then placed in Maggie’s backyard for her and her family to enjoy.

“Sending our love and condolences to Maggie’s family. We appreciate the unique privilege of providing her a little heaven on earth,” Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation said in a Facebook post.

Unfortunately, Maggie has since passed away, but officials say she got to enjoy some of her final moments with her family and some snow.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office reported that a 39-year-old man was killed in a crash in...
Fatal crash in Washington County
Investigation underway after alleged fight between Belpre principal and teenager
The woman allegedly was not complying with mask ordinances at the game in Logan, Ohio.
Update: Marietta woman pleads “no contest” in mask refusal case
WTAP News @ 5 - Peddler's Junction
Peddler’s Junction closing its doors September 30
Tanya Elaine Godfrey obit
Obituary: Godfrey, Tanya Elaine

Latest News

Lawmakers in Washington are in a race against time to avoid a government shutdown and prevent a...
Standoff in Washington as shutdown looms
A mannequin with breast pumps sits outside the office of Nebraska state Sen. Dan Hughes on...
Mannequin with breast pumps set by lawmaker’s office amid Nebraska Capitol nursing room flap
FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 file photo, a view of a cassette with the recording of...
John Lennon cassette tape fetches $58,240 at Danish auction
The Federal Election Commission sent Rep. Lauren Boebert's (R-CO) campaign a letter in August...
Colorado congresswoman repays personal campaign expense, experts say FEC may still act
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley speaks during a Senate Armed Services...
Milley defends calls to Chinese at end of Trump presidency