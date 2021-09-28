A local health department clears up booster shot confusion

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With booster shots and third doses comes some hope and a lot of confusion. WTAP spoke with the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department to see how they’re handling these doses.

According to the CDC, you are eligible for a booster dose if you are 65 and older, at least 18 with an underlying medical condition, at least 18 and working in a high risk setting, or at least 18 and living in a high risk setting. Also, you have to be six months out from completing your initial series of shots. That’s counting from the day you got your second shot.

The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department, however, wants to focus more on the 65 and up age group and health care workers and first responders first. Spokesperson Carrie Brainard explained that this is the group most likely to be six months out due to the order in which people were vaccinated. Still, Brainard says if you fit the CDC criteria and feel you need your booster dose now, they can make a space for you.

The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department will be hosting their first booster clinic this Friday. It will run from 10 AM to 2 PM by appointment only at the Parkersburg City Park Pavilion. Just call the health department to set it up.

If you cannot get in a time slot with this health department, you can find places offering vaccines at vaccinefinder.gov.

A couple more things that might be a source of confusion. First, you don’t need to get your booster from the same location you got your other shots. Second, booster shots and third doses are different. Boosters are the same vaccine as third doses but with different criteria. For example, those eligible for third doses do not have to wait six months from their second shot. However, third doses are only available to a specific group of people. That is people who got organ transplants, stem cell transplants, have HIV, are going through cancer treatment, or are on a high dosage of immunosuppresants. Brainard said, however, that less than 2% of West Virginians qualify for a third dose.

