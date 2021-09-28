Advertisement

Obituary: Brown, Mark D.

Mark Brown obit
Mark Brown obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark D. Brown, 62, of Marietta, OH passed away at his residence on Monday, September 27, 2021. He was born on April 26, 1959, in Clarington, OH to Darrell A. and Jan Wohnhas Brown.

Mark graduated from River High School in Hannibal, Ohio, and worked most of his life cutting timber and as a heavy equipment operator. Mark grew up playing baseball and men’s fastpitch softball and loved the Cleveland Indians.

He is survived by his wife, Tamara (Glendenning) Brown; children, Rachael (Jason Blood) Hutchison of Lancing, Tennessee, and Kennedy (Korey Lafferre) Hutchison of Marietta, Ohio; one grandson, Holden Lafferre; three brothers and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Jan Wohnhas Brown, and his son, Aaron Michael Brown.

In accordance with his wishes, cremation will be observed with a Celebration of Life planned for a later date at the discretion of his immediate family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help offset funeral expenses (mailed to 500 5th St, Marietta, OH 45750), or donations may be made to the ALS Association at www.als.org/donate.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

