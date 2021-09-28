Obituary: Cottrell, Betty

Betty Cottrell, 86, of Parkersburg, WV passed away September 27, 2021, with her family by her side.

She was born June 3, 1935, in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late Harvey West and Anna Opal Lewin.

Betty was a homemaker. She enjoyed playing bingo and spending time with her family.

Those left behind to cherish her memory include her sons, Robert (Janice) Midcap of Washington, WV, Randy Midcap of Parkersburg, WV, Doug Cottrell of Vienna, WV, Joe Caplinger of Parkersburg, WV; daughters, Roxie Blackwell of Parkersburg, WV, Connie (Steve) Prince of Walkersville WV, Tina (Terry) Starcher of Mineral Wells, WV, Rana Dray of Parkersburg, WV; numerous grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her seven brothers and sisters; her children, Norma Jenkins, Edward Caplinger, Wayne Caplinger, and Cindy Collins.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday, October 1, 2021, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.

An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Cottrell family.

