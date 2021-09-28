Obituary: Dexter, Thomas Palmer

Thomas Palmer Dexter, 80, Belpre passed away September 26, 2021, at his daughter’s home in SC under the loving care of his family after battling Alzheimer’s.

He was born on April 25, 1941, in Parkersburg, WV the son of the late Ralph Burton and Julia Mae Palmer Dexter of Little Hocking.

Tom retired from DuPont Washington Works where he had worked in the Power House for 34 years before retiring. He loved working on cars and rebuilding cars. He and his wife were members of the Pioneer Car Club. They enjoyed going to car shows. He loved the beach and took his family there almost every year and after retirement twice a year. He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Parkersburg.

Tom is survived by his wife Doris Eileen Hastings Dexter of 60 yrs, daughters Lori Nichols, (Aarron) Lea Ann Mason (Brett) 5 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren His sister Carolyn (Eskel) Farley. Sister in laws Jo Lea (Gary) Frye and Nancy Emerick Brother-in-law Kenny Nicholson (Tina) Harry (Jackie) Hastings Rick (Andrea) Hastings and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister-in-law Linda Nicholson Brother in law Larry Emerick and Niece Cheryl Church.

Viewing will be from 9:00-11:00 with the funeral following at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Parkersburg with Pastor Dan Golden.

Burial will follow at Rockland Cemetery, Belpre, OH.

A dinner to talk and reminisce about Tom will take place back the church following the graveside service.

Memorial Contributions can be made to St Paul Lutheran Church.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

