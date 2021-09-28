Advertisement

Obituary: Fury, Brenda Kay

Brenda Fury obit
Brenda Fury obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Brenda Kay Fury, 63, of Marietta, OH, formerly of Belpre, passed away September 26, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born on March 21, 1958, in Parkersburg, WV, the daughter of the late Fred Ray Nichols and Joan Star DePue Nichols Joy Scott.

Brenda enjoyed her family and chatting on the phone with her friends from all over the world.

Brenda is survived by her daughter Kailyn Cook (Nicholas Clark) of Whipple, four grandchildren Treyson Schmitt, Liam Clark, Aurora Clark, N.J. Clark, sister P. Elaine Curtis of New Matamoras, sister Michael Lucinda “Cindy” Shannon of Elizabeth WV, two brothers Arthur C. “Charlie” Joy (Loretta) of Rockport, WV, Cam Joy (Tammy) of Conway, SC, several nieces and nephews and Kailyn’s father, Troy Cook.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant son and two half-sisters Jill Hartshorn and Bonnie Brunner.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, October 2, 2021, at the Lower Salem Community Building, 97 Main Street Lower Salem, OH 45745.

The family will greet friends for one hour prior to the memorial service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

