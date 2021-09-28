Obituary: Hewitt, Mark D.

SFC (RET) Mark D Hewitt PA-C, 66, of Millstone, WV, lost his longtime battle with cancer on September 23, 2021.

He was born June 19, 1955, a son of the late Daniel Hewitt and Ann Pritchard Sawyer.

A man dedicated to helping others, he joined the army in 1973, retiring from 2nd Battalion, 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) in 1994. Directly after his storied and distinguished military career he enrolled into Alderson Broaddus University’s Physicians Assistant program, where he graduated with honors. As a PA he specialized in rural healthcare. He took great pride in his military service and his time as a healthcare provider for the many people that knew him simply as “Doc”. He was a great leader, mentor, healer, and Father. He will be sorely missed by many. His Son and Daughter would like to thank the Davis Family for being instrumental in his wellbeing and care. Their kindness and help will never be forgotten. We also ask that, in lieu flowers, donations be made to WVCaring.org.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, with Rev. Ron Chesser officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Norman Ridge Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

