Advertisement

Obituary: Hughes, Dolores Ann

Dolores Ann Hughes obit
Dolores Ann Hughes obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Dolores Ann Hughes, 88, of Lowell, Ohio, died Sunday, September 26, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on November 27, 1932, in Northfield Park, Illinois to Lewis and Thelma Sheppard.

Dolores graduated from Lowell High School. She helped run Sheppard’s Drive-In and was well known for her secret hotdog sauce. She was a member of Lowell United Methodist Church, Lowell OCCL, and the American Legion Auxiliary.

Dolores is survived by son, Dan (Mary) Hughes of Beavercreek, Ohio; daughter, Deana Dye, of Beverly, Ohio; 4 grandchildren, Sara Bayer (Craig), of Beavercreek, Ohio, Bryce Hughes, of Amarillo, Texas, Kayla Dye, of Waterville, Ohio, and Brandon Dye, of Beverly, Ohio; 4 great-grandchildren, Logan, Jonah, Casey, and Penny Bayer.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Harley Dean.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, October 1, 2021, at Lowell United Methodist Church, with The Reverend Don Archer officiating. Visitation will be held 5:00-8:00 pm Thursday, September 30, 2021, at the Lowell Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home.

The family wishes to give special thanks to caregivers, Sherry, Tammy, Allie, Krista, and Dezzarae. Donations may be made in Dolores’ memory to Lowell United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 332, Lowell, Ohio 45744. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve the Hughes family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com or by visiting their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office reported that a 39-year-old man was killed in a crash in...
Fatal crash in Washington County
Investigation underway after alleged fight between Belpre principal and teenager
The woman allegedly was not complying with mask ordinances at the game in Logan, Ohio.
Update: Marietta woman pleads “no contest” in mask refusal case
WTAP News @ 5 - Peddler's Junction
Peddler’s Junction closing its doors September 30
Tanya Elaine Godfrey obit
Obituary: Godfrey, Tanya Elaine

Latest News

Brenda Fury obit
Obituary: Fury, Brenda Kay
Mark Brown obit
Obituary: Brown, Mark D.
Thomas Dexter obit
Obituary: Dexter, Thomas Palmer
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Schott, Robert H. “Bob”