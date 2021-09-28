Obituary: Hughes, Dolores Ann

Dolores Ann Hughes, 88, of Lowell, Ohio, died Sunday, September 26, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on November 27, 1932, in Northfield Park, Illinois to Lewis and Thelma Sheppard.

Dolores graduated from Lowell High School. She helped run Sheppard’s Drive-In and was well known for her secret hotdog sauce. She was a member of Lowell United Methodist Church, Lowell OCCL, and the American Legion Auxiliary.

Dolores is survived by son, Dan (Mary) Hughes of Beavercreek, Ohio; daughter, Deana Dye, of Beverly, Ohio; 4 grandchildren, Sara Bayer (Craig), of Beavercreek, Ohio, Bryce Hughes, of Amarillo, Texas, Kayla Dye, of Waterville, Ohio, and Brandon Dye, of Beverly, Ohio; 4 great-grandchildren, Logan, Jonah, Casey, and Penny Bayer.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Harley Dean.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, October 1, 2021, at Lowell United Methodist Church, with The Reverend Don Archer officiating. Visitation will be held 5:00-8:00 pm Thursday, September 30, 2021, at the Lowell Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home.

The family wishes to give special thanks to caregivers, Sherry, Tammy, Allie, Krista, and Dezzarae. Donations may be made in Dolores’ memory to Lowell United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 332, Lowell, Ohio 45744. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve the Hughes family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com or by visiting their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.